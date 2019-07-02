They'll be honored July 12 at Polk County Fair in Fertile.

Two Crookston residents have been named Polk County’s Outstanding Senior Citizens for 2019. They are Gaye Wick and Marv Magnuson. Both have been chosen by the Polk County Committee on Aging because of the volunteer work they’ve done since turning 65.

Wick and Magnuson will be recognized at this year’s Polk County Fair in Fertile. Specifically, they’ll be honored at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, July 12 in the Fellowship Tent. They will also ride in the fair’s parade, which begins at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 14.

Wick and Magnuson will also be featured in the 2019 Ox Cart Days Festival Parade on on Aug. 17. They will also be featured with other outstanding senior citizen honorees at the Minnesota State Fair.