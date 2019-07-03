The RiverView Foundation recently received a $2,500 donation from the Wal-Mart Community Grant Program to help fund RiverView 2020, RiverView’s hospital and clinic replacement project.

“We believe that RiverView Health is providing critical healthcare services to our community,’’ said Crookston Wal-Mart Manager David Olson. “Wal-Mart, its employees and customers, understand the importance of local healthcare in our community and we are committed to lending our support by giving back and investing in the health and wellness of our region.’’

A groundbreaking for RiverView 2020 was held April 25th, with a scheduled completion date in the fall of 2020. The 80,000 square foot building will consist of two floors. The top floor, with a view of the Red Lake River on the east and Castle Park on the west, will house a patient-centered, family-inclusive hospital Inpatient Unit with 18 universal patient rooms, three labor and delivery rooms, and four family suites. Every room will have a private bathroom and a large floor plan to allow caregivers adequate space to provide exceptional patient care and room to ensure family and friends are comfortable.

The ground level will be home to all three of RiverView’s current Crookston clinics consolidated into one large clinic with one entrance and a registration area just steps from the front door. The new clinic will have 48 exam rooms, four procedure rooms and four consultation rooms.

The facility will also include other amenities; including a lobby café, meditation room, relocated gift shop, and an 80-occupant training and conference center.

RiverView 2020 has a budget not to exceed $51 million. The RiverView Foundation’s Board of Directors has pledged to raise $2 million or more to go toward the project.

“Donor support, like that of Wal-Mart, is so powerful,’’ said Foundation Director Kent Bruun. “It literally allows us to enhance our quality of care, which results in a community, and environment that has a higher quality of life and safety.’’

For more information on RiverView 2020 or other Foundation projects, contact Bruun at 218-281-9249 or kbruun@riverviewhealth.org