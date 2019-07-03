Carrie Bergquist is the Crookston Chamber Board Member of the Month for July



How long have you've served on the Crookston Area Chamber Board of Directors?

I was nominated in the latter half of 2018 and have officially and happily been serving since January 24, 2019.

What has been your proudest moment while serving?

That would definitely have to be putting things in motion. Terri comes up with these crazy out of the box ideas, and we make them a reality and raise money for our Chamber along the way. Our first project was the Empowerment Forum with the Women's Leadership Network and you hope and pray that it won't be a bust, and I can confidently say that we rocked it. Currently, the "She Shed" is the biggest craze in town with women, and I was so extremely excited to put on my "She Belt" and get things done; I'm selling tickets by the way. I was just asking Terri Heggie, "do I ever say no to you?" I can't, and somehow it just works out.

Name something you have learned since serving as a Chamber Board of Director.

Community partners are insanely supportive of Crookston and the success of our initiatives and projects. The loyalty is truly inspiring. I once read, it's not Amazon that supports your kids, t-ball teams and other events; it's the locals. That speaks volumes and I couldn't be more proud of what we're trying to do here.

Please share your thoughts on the importance of being a Chamber member.

The most important part to me is that we brainstorm, put pen to paper and then get money in the checking account to benefit the population of Crookston and surrounding communities. And I can say that about any person on our board, any day of the week. We have a strong team and might be coming out with the "Chamber Chant" just like the "Walmart Chant" or the "Lions Roar". Stay tuned.

Tell us about your family and what you do for a living

My little clan consists of Kaylee (17), Kendall (15) and Jack (6). They are my everything; and every parent out there knows exactly what that means, so no need to explain, except that they alone make me want to try harder at all I do and to be THEIR everything. I've been employed with Altru for 19 years, most recently in Administration. I also hold a second position as a Regional Healthcare Preparedness Consultant for 6 years in which I mostly work with the 15 hospitals and 30 long-term care facilities in our region to better prepare them for any kind of disaster.

If you could be a professional athlete which sport would you choose?

Hands down, baseball. There's just something about the All-American Sport.

We all have "quirks" what is one of yours?

The first thing that comes to mind is having the ability to recite any episode of the "Golden Girls".