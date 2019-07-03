Applications are open for Arts Project Grants (up to $3,000) and Arts Legacy Grants (up to $10,000) with an August 1 deadline.

Grants are awarded to nonprofit arts organizations, communities, schools, individuals and other nonprofit organizations. Applications are being accepted from our seven county Minnesota service area including Kittson, Marshall, Norman, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake and Roseau counties.

Arts Legacy Grants is a main category for funding artistic activity within the seven-county service region. Funding can be used for Arts Projects, Arts Equipment, General Support, Public Art Projects and Arts Events in northwest Minnesota.

Arts Project Grants are used primarily for small budget arts projects and the sponsorship of performances of touring companies and artists. These grants are a maximum of $3,000 with a required cash match.

Applications funded through these two very important grant opportunities include festivals, community theatre projects, folk music entertainment, sponsorship of visual demonstrations, creative writing workshops and many other activities that improve the quality of life of people in our communities.

To learn more about these grant programs and start an application visit www.NorthwestMinnesotaArtsCouncil.org. The grant application process is completely online and NWMAC's Executive Director Mara Hanel can help walk you through the process of using the grants portal to get accustomed to it. Please contact her at mara@nwrdc.org or call 218-745-9111.