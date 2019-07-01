Submitted

    Area students graduated from the University of North Dakota spring 2019. They include: 

    Sydney C. Boike of Crookston,  Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude , Biology/Professional Health      Alexander M. Dillabough of Crookston, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice Studies

    Tianna J. Hamre  of Crookston, Certificate ,  Medical Laboratory Science         Michael S. Hefta of Crookston, Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering

    Amber L. Trostad of Crookston, Bachelor of Arts,  Cum Laude, Communication Sciences and Disorders     Sunshine K. Spaeth of Climax, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

    Alea C. Pinkham of Fisher,  Bachelor of Business Administration, Human Resource Management

    Kael M. Fontaine  of Mentor,  Bachelor of Science,  Geography

    Amy J. Glass of Mentor, Master of Education,  Reading Education