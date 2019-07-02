Area students graduated from the University of North Dakota spring 2019.

Area students graduated from the University of North Dakota spring 2019. They include:

Sydney C. Boike of Crookston, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude , Biology/Professional Health

Alexander M. Dillabough of Crookston, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice Studies

Tianna J. Hamre of Crookston, Certificate , Medical Laboratory Science

Michael S. Hefta of Crookston, Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering

Amber L. Trostad of Crookston, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude, Communication Sciences and Disorders

Sunshine K. Spaeth of Climax, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Alea C. Pinkham of Fisher, Bachelor of Business Administration, Human Resource Management

Kael M. Fontaine of Mentor, Bachelor of Science, Geography

Amy J. Glass of Mentor, Master of Education, Reading Education