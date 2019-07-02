Area students graduated from the University of North Dakota spring 2019.
Area students graduated from the University of North Dakota spring 2019. They include:
Sydney C. Boike of Crookston, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude , Biology/Professional Health
Alexander M. Dillabough of Crookston, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice Studies
Tianna J. Hamre of Crookston, Certificate , Medical Laboratory Science
Michael S. Hefta of Crookston, Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering
Amber L. Trostad of Crookston, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude, Communication Sciences and Disorders
Sunshine K. Spaeth of Climax, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Alea C. Pinkham of Fisher, Bachelor of Business Administration, Human Resource Management
Kael M. Fontaine of Mentor, Bachelor of Science, Geography
Amy J. Glass of Mentor, Master of Education, Reading Education