The 3rd Annual Sleepy Eye Invitational, presented by Bic Graphic, was played at the Sleepy Eye Golf Club on Saturday, June 22. Fifty-three golfers from all over the area competed in the one day event. The Sleepy Eye Invitational is open to golfers of all abilities and attracts a good number of former collegiate and professional golfers.

In the Championship Flight, Thomas Campbell won the overall championship at -10 for the 27 hole event. Campbell, who grew up in New Zealand and played collegiately at the University of Minnesota, has played professionally on various tours over the past few years. Campbell currently is a master club fitter for 2nd Swing and is working towards becoming a teaching professional.

Finishing second in the Championship Flight at -7 was last year’s champion, Andy Jacobson. Tying for third at -4 was former Iowa State golfer Johnny Larson and former mini tour player Danny Anderson. Rounding out the top five was this year’s highest finishing local golfer, Steve Schultz, who shot even par for the championship.

Nearly 25 area local businesses helped sponsor the event for the Sleepy Eye Golf Club, along with Bic Graphic, the title sponsor for the third straight year.

Top four finishers in each of the other flights:

Presidential Flight - Brent Anderson 75, Ben Laffen 75, Logan Swan 76, Kaleb Walter 77

Vice Presidential Flight - Nate Stevermer 76, Judd Walter 78, Thor Weiss 80, Jared Zuhlsdorf 82

Executive Flight - Stacy Ott 79, Andrew Neid 84, Kyle Ott 88, Dan Melheim 89