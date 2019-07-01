Area law enforcement have said they’re going to be especially on the look-out during Fourth of July week for boaters on the lakes operating while intoxicated. Sunday, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Sunday night, June 30, for boating while impaired on Union Lake.

Around 8 p.m., the PCSO reports that it received a report regarding a reckless boater on Union Lake. Deputies responded and deployed a PCSO boat. The suspect boat was subsequently located and stopped for separate boating offense and escorted into the public landing. The male operator of the boat, Emelian A. Frolov, 23, of Erskine was arrested for boating while impaired and taken to the Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston.

There were seven other adults on the boat with Frolov.

No one was hurt.