Love chocolate? We do to! Love to cook and bake with chocolate? Even better! Come share your prepared chocolate delicious-ness with us!

You are invited to enter in the 2019 Chocolate Contest at the Polk County Fair. This event is sponsored by Al & Laura’s Foods, Kappes-Liberian Agency, Inc, and Palubicki’s Family Market.

Entries must be submitted by 6:30 pm Wednesday, July 10th. Judging begins at 7:00 pm on the Hanson Free Stage. Cash Prizes will be awarded to the top 3 winners in both adult and youth categories. Adult prizes: 1st place - $75, 2nd place - $50, 3rd place - $40. Youth prizes: 1st place - $25, 2nd place - $20, 3rd place - $15.

For more details and entry criteria, visit the Polk County Fair website at www.polkcountyfairfertilemn.com/chocolate-contest or call Zina at 218-280-3850, 612-710-1558 or Nancy at 218-945-6266.

Chocolate here we come!

The Polk County Fair runs from July 10-14 at the County Fairgrounds in Fertile. Grandstand events include a Rodeo Wednesday and Thursday, Kids Pedal Pull, Kids Bike Drawings, Baja Racing Friday and Saturday, and Demo Derby Sunday.