Northland Community & Technical College is proud to announce the spring 2019 semester academic honors lists.

The President's List for students earning academic honors for the spring 2019 semester at Northland Community and Technical College - East Grand Forks and Thief River Falls has been released. Students must have at least 12 earned credits as of the last day of the semester and a semester grade-point average of 3.75 to 4.0 must be achieved to be eligible for the Northland Community and Technical College President's List.

President’s List:

Harrison Bjorgo, Business, Crookston.

Brandon Boetcher, Welding Technology, Crookston.

Nathan Grove, Paramedic, Crookston.

Crystal Gunderson, Radiolic Technology, Crookston.

Sarah Pahlen, Practical Nursing, Crookston.

Dustin Ramstorf, Construction Electricity, Crookston.

Bruce Reichert, Construction Electricity, Crookston.

Riley Schultz, Construction Electricity, Crooskton.

Nathan Thomforde, Welding Technology, Crookston.

Leah Trostad, Occupational Therapy Assistant, Crookston.

Imari Crayton, Undelcared, Fisher.

Lynn Monley, Intro Architectural Technology & Design, Fisher.

Kelsie Narlock, undelcared, Crookston.

The Dean's List for students earning academic honors during the spring 2019 semester at Northland Community and Technical College - East Grand Forks and Thief River Falls has been released. Students must have at least 12 earned credits as of the last day of the semester and a semester grade-point average of 3.5 to 3.74 must be achieved to be eligible for the Northland Community and Technical College Dean's List.

Dean’s List:

Denissa Brekken, Liberal Arts & Sciences, Crookston,

Samuel Casanova, Practical Nursing, Crookston.

Cassandra Thordarson, Practical Nursing, Crookston.

Megan Beiswenger, Paramedic, Fisher.

Kara Wilkinson, Practical Nursing, Mentor.