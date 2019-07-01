More than 821 students were recognized during Northland’s commencement ceremonies on May 16-17. Northland Community and Technical College grants certificates (CERT), diplomas (DIP), Associate in Applied Science (AAS), Associate of Arts (AA), and/or Associate of Science (AS) degrees for the successful completion of each student's respective program.

Congratulations to the following graduates:

• Climax, MN - Jacey Atilano - Administrative Professional - AAS

• Climax, MN - Jean Vatnsdal - Practical Nursing - DIP

• Crookston, MN - Amber Johnson - AS

• Crookston, MN - Anne Prudhomme - Nursing - AS

• Crookston, MN - Dustin Ramstorf - Construction Electricity - DIP - Highest Honors

• Crookston, MN - Bruce Reichert - Construction Electricity - DIP - Highest Honors

• Crookston, MN - Whitney Schear - Radiologic Technology - AAS

• Crookston, MN - Shanon Caillier - Nursing - AS

• Crookston, MN - Lilly Caillier - Practical Nursing - DIP

• Crookston, MN - Kaylee Haug - Practical Nursing - DIP - Academic Excellence

• Crookston, MN - Cassandra Thordarson - Practical Nursing - DIP - Academic Excellence

• Fisher, MN - Megan Beiswenger - Intensive Care Paramedic - AAS

• Fisher, MN - Tori Byklum - Liberal Arts and Sciences - AA

• Fisher, MN - Mandy Horak - Nursing - AS - Academic Excellence

• Mentor, MN - Matthew Johnson - Aviation Maintenance Technology - AAS