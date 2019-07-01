The Minnesota Department of Transportation and the Minnesota State Patrol closed Highway 19 between Morton and Franklin due to flooding and mudslides.

Traffic will be routed on Highway 4, County Road 2 and U.S. Highway 71.

This segment of Highway 19 will remain closed until further notice.

When a road is closed it is illegal to travel in that area. Motorists can be fined up to $1,000 and/or 90 days in jail. In addition, if travelers need to be rescued from a closed road, other expenses and penalties will apply.

Visit www.511mn.org before traveling for information on road conditions, closures and detour routes.