There is an opportunity for individuals to bid on the opportunity to hay up to 84 acres (4 different fields) on the Refuge this August. The objective of haying these fields is to remove existing vegetation to reduce the litter layer, stimulate new growth, and remove young woody vegetation. This is done in an effort to maintain as much open grassland as possible for waterfowl and other ground-nesting birds.

Bids are due July 19.

Interested people can ask questions or get a copy of the bid package mailed to them by contacting Gregg Knutsen at 218-687-2229 x16, 218-686-4329, or gregg_knutsen@fws.gov. The bid package will also be posted on the Rydell NWR webpage (www.fws.gov/refuge/rydell/).

Bid packages can also be picked up directly at the Rydell NWR Office, located approximately 4 miles southwest of Erskine, MN.