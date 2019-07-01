Residents in the Fargo and Moorhead, Minnesota metropolitan area were cleaning up from a severe storm that included heavy rain, damaging winds, hail and lightning.

Residents in the Fargo and Moorhead, Minnesota metropolitan area were cleaning up from a severe storm that included heavy rain, damaging winds, hail and lightning.

Authorities say the Saturday afternoon storm downed numerous power lines and caused widespread outages. Large fences, traffic signs and trees were blown over, as well as a semitrailer truck that was travelling on Interstate 29. The National Weather Service says a wind gust of 81 mph was reported at the city's airport.

There were no immediate reports of serious injuries.

Officials with Allegiant Air say a jet that was headed from Fargo to Los Angeles was delayed while workers could investigate a suspected lighting strike when the plane was taxiing back to the terminal during the storm.

Allegiant spokeswoman Hilarie Grey tells The Associated Press there was no evidence of a lighting strike and the flight "went on to its destination."