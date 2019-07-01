Public is asked to avoid parking or traveling on affected streets while work is being done

North Star Safety, a subcontractor to R & Q Trucking, Inc., will start roadway striping work tomorrow, Tuesday, July 2, on the following streets:

• Ash Street from 200 feet south of Loring Street to Third Street – Striping work to be done: Centerline and crosswalks

• Second Street from Market Street to Ash Street – Striping work to be done: Centerline, crosswalks and diagonal parking

• Third Street from Main Street to Broadway – Striping work to be done: Centerline, crosswalks, and diagonal parking

• Fourth Street from Broadway to Elm Street – Striping work to be done: Centerline and crosswalks

The public is asked to not park on and avoid travel on these streets while the striping work is being performed.