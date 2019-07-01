American Crystal Sugar is proud to award the Fisher Fire Department a check for $5,000 to help with continued training. Fisher is a small town fire department with 22 firefighters.

Recently 10 firefighters became Fire I and Hazmat Awareness certified. The average cost per firefighter is about $1,100. This grant will allow the Fisher Fire Department to continue to train its firefighters so that they can better serve our communities.

American Crystal supports the Fisher Fire Department and thanks them for their various services they provide to the community.