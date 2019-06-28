A performance of the Just For Kix, Choir and Musical Theatre classes was held at the Crookston High School Auditorium June 27.

The Just For Kix class was coached by Grace Espinosa and danced to the song "Hollywood." Students included Aaliah-Jo Caraig, Sophie Benavidez, Evelyn Gunderson, Caiden Heller, Nickolas Heller, Crystal Wang, Gianna Lubarski, Lyla Oman, Abbie Lenoir, Lainee Wagner, Makenzi Alzalde, Chloe Benavidez and Jionna- Johlie Villa.

The Summer Camp Choir was directed by Adrianne Winger and included Dakota Laughery, Sophie Benavidez, Gianna Lubarski, Lyla Oman, Violet Bengtson and Delta Hodgson.

They sang "Clouds" written by Zach Sobiech and arranged by Greg Gilpin, "Fly" written by Mattie and Tae and arranged by Ed Lojeski and "Rise Up" written by Andra Day and arranged by Mac Huff.

The Musical Theatre Class directed by Adrianne Winger put on the musical production "How to Be a Pirate in Seven Easy Songs."





The captain was played by Peter Wiersma, the first mate by Evelyn Gunderson, and the parrot by Will Olson.

Pirates included Ella Lanctot, Zachariah Plante, Sophie Benavidez, Juliana Goodyke, Lana Peterson, Keaten Goodyke, Jacob Klawitter, Gianna Lubarski, Lyla Oman, Emma Pierson, Harrison Cameron, Delta Hodgson, Violet Bengtson, Abbie Lenor and Arley Sinks.