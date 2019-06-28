Sleepy Eye Lake has been the place to be the 4th of July ever since the Sleepy Eye Eagles Club started the tradition in 1974.

Sleepy Eye Lake has been the place to be the 4th of July ever since the Sleepy Eye Eagles Club started the tradition in 1974, and continued the tradition through 2015. For the fourth year now, the annual celebration, during the day at Allison Park, has been organized by the Knights of Columbus.

At the food stand in Allison Park, the KCs will sell burgers, hot dogs, kraut, beans, chips, beer and 1919 Root Beer, from 11 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

St. Mary’s School music and athletic departments will have a pie stand in the park, also a tradition—they’ll set up in the morning and serve pie and desserts until, “they are all gone,” probably by mid-afternoon.

New this year—food at the beach for those waiting for the fireworks to begin! The Illegal Amigos taco stand will be there for your evening dining needs.

Thanks to the City of Sleepy Eye, the fireworks show will continue as it has for the past 44 years. The Sleepy Eye Fire Department will shoot the show over Sleepy Eye Lake at dusk.

Bring your wallet — members of the FFA will be circulating through the crowd to collect donations for the fireworks show. Please be generous.