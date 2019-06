Pickup and semi collided.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says one person has died in a crash northwest of Fargo.

The patrol says a pickup and a semi collided at an intersection near Amenia about 4:30 p.m. Monday. The 87-year-old man driving the pickup was killed. The semi driver wasn't injured.

Authorities say the pickup driver failed to yield at the intersection and was struck. The victim has not been identified.