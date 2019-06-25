Sleepy Eye Food Shelf receives a pork certificate donation.

During the week of June 10, Christensen Farms donated a total of $15,000 to food banks across the Midwest. The organization collaborated with local food banks in 15 communities in which it operates, to provide pork certificates to those in need this summer, which included a donation to the Sleepy Eye Area Food Shelf.

“At Christensen Farms, we are proud to serve the noble purpose of providing safe, nutritious pork to families across the country,” said Amber Portner, Christensen Farms Communications Manager. “It is our hope that this donation will help provide families, including children, in the communities we operate, a key source of quality protein throughout the summer months, including right here in Sleepy Eye.”

Headquartered outside of Sleepy Eye, Christensen Farms has pork production, feed mill and truck wash operations located across South Central Minnesota. In this region, they employ over 250 people and manage contract partnerships with local farmers, who all help to support and achieve the mission of Christensen Farms.

“For many families in the Midwest and throughout the country, putting food on the table can be a daily challenge, even more so during the summer when children are off from school,” said Josie Rose, Sleepy Eye Food Shelf Manager. “Providing a key source of protein is not just a daily luxury, it is essential. We are grateful for the generosity of organizations like Christensen Farms, who look for ways to give back and help their neighbors — especially going into this summer season.”

The following communities and food banks received pork vouchers from Christensen Farms this spring and summer season: Sleepy Eye Area Food Shelf, New Ulm Area Emergency Food Shelf, Kitchen Table-Marshall Food Shelf, Redwood Area Food Shelf, Manna Food Pantry-Worthington, We Care Project Food ShelfMorgan, Neighborhood Food Bank-Forest City, Iowa; Emmet County Food Pantry-Estherville, Iowa; Franklin County Community Food Pantry-Hampton, Iowa; Compassionate Food Ministry Food Pantry-Paris, Illinois, Central Northeast Community Services-O’Neill, Nebraska, Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership, Creighton, Feeding South Dakota Pierre Food Bank, Safe Harbor-Aberdeen, S.D. and Tri-County Good Samaritan Center-Redfield, S.D.