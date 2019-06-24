A North Dakota woman who had been reported missing was found deceased in a car that was submerged in a coulee.

The Towner County Sheriff's Department says it was looking for a 31-year-old Cando woman, who was reported missing around midnight. Her car was found at 7 a.m. Friday, submerged in the ravine about 11 miles west of Cando, just north of state Highway 17.

Her name has not been released.