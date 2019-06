The Polk County Historical Society hosted a Quilt Show at the Museum in Crookston on Saturday, June 22.

A quilt show was hosted by the Polk County Historical Society at the Museum in Crookston on Saturday, June 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Quilts, both modern and vintage of different styles and sizes, were displayed in the Hafslo Church at the museum.

Attendees had the opportunity to vote for a People's Choice Award.