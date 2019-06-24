Crookston High School 2019 graduate Muira MacRae, also 2019 Miss Northern Lakes, completed her journey as a 2019 Miss Minnesota participant on Saturday, June 22 at the Eden Prairie Performing Arts Center. While she did not make the finals, she had a lot of crowd support for her fashion forward entry, her talent of musical comedy, and her social impact of “Body Confidence in Young Women.”

MacRae, daughter of Ian and Colleen MacRae of Crookston, will return to her full-time summer job at the University of Minnesota Crookston’s Northwest Outreach and Research Center while getting ready to enter the University of Minnesota Twin Cities campus this fall.

"This last week was an amazing experience which strengthens my belief in Body Confidence in Young Women,” MacRae said. “I hope to continue my message with opportunities to speak with groups and sharing resources moving forward.

“There were so many wonderful candidates for the job of our next Miss Minnesota and I am grateful for new friendships, connections and life lessons. There are so many people who have offered support and good wishes along the way and I'd really like to thank everyone for your encouragement and positive comments,” she continued. “A special thanks goes to my friends, family and Angie Pagnac (my Director), Shirley Iverson (my SHERO), and Lacey Follette (Miss Northern Lakes Princess), who made this such a special time.”

MacRae also congratulated Kathryn Keuppers, crowned Miss Minnesota 2019.