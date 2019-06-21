A Friday morning crash five miles south of Crookston led to two fatalities after two semis collided. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 65-year-old man from Crookston driving a 2012 Kenworth was one of the victims.

The accident was reported at 5:40 a.m. just north of the intersection of Minnesota Highway 9 and Polk County Road 41 when two semi trucks collided. One driver has been identified and his identity will be released once notifications have been made to relatives. Identification of the other party will be released pending family notification.