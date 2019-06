The Chippewa/Yellow Medicine Counties Relay for Life has announced that they will be having a wrap-up meeting on Monday. June 24.

The meeting will be held at the Montevideo-Chippewa County Library at and will begin at 6 p.m. All are welcome to attend.

