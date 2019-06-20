She's interviewed on stage and performs talent as part of preliminaries.

2019 Crookston High School graduate and 2019 Miss Northern Lakes Muira MacRae debuted on the 2019 Miss Minnesota Scholarship Pageant stage in Eden Prairie Wednesday. She was interviewed and performed her talent.

It's part of various preliminary rounds of the pageant that will culminate with the actual pageant on Saturday in Eden Prairie.

MacRae's platform focuses on "body confidence."

She's the daughter of Ian and Colleen MacRae of Crookston.