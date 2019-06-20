Last week, a committee put together to find the next principal at Northside came to a decision, hiring Liam Dawson as the school’s principal.

Dawson, originally from Blair, Nebraska, which is located on the eastern border of the Cornhusker State, received his college degree from Creighton University, located in Omaha, Nebraska.

Since his graduation, Dawson has lived near the Twin Cities, currently living in Chanhassen. As Dawson moves from the suburbs to southern Minnesota, Dawson is reminded of his own hometown of around 8,000.

“I love the small town feel because everything is close and tight-knit with strong family values, and we want our family to be involved in the community.”

The move from Chanhassen to St. James allows Dawson to have more of a positive impact within the community.

Northside will be Dawson’s first experience as a principal.

“I have always wanted the opportunity to impact a community on a more whole scale level. One of the things I enjoy is fostering and building relationships both in a school and a community.”

Dawson is also looking forward to getting to work with the Northside staff, students, and their families. High school principal Karla Beck shared strong words of Dawson upon his hiring:

"He is going to bring a strong understanding of elementary curriculum and learning to Northside and he has a passion for equity for students and for keeping students at the center of decision-making."

Dawson and his wife Allie, son Quinn (3) and daughter, Ryleigh (4 months) are all looking forward to getting acquainted to St. James.