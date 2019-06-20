High-profile lot is on U.S. Highway 2 corridor, and also hosts several events, so it'll have City electrical infrastructure as well.

The lot at the corner of Second Street and North Main downtown that was home to the historic Wayne/Palace Hotel for decades before it was demolished is used predominantly today as a parking lot, but it has also hosted various community events since the City of Crookston paved it and striped it for diagonal parking.

But it will soon be even more multi-functional, when an electric vehicle charging station is installed, and with the City also adding stand-alone electrical infrastructure to supply power needs for those who need it during various events held on the lot.

City Administrator Shannon Stassen says Otter Tail Power approached the City about the possibility of adding the electric vehicle charging station, which will be the first in the community. Otter Tail is providing the necessary equipment at no charge, he said, and Jarrod Reese of Reese Electric will install the equipment, also at no cost. The city council last fall approved the project.

“This is a great partnership, bringing electric vehicle infrastructure to downtown Crookston,” Stassen notes. “With the Highway 2 corridor being used by electric vehicles already, it is important that Crookston provides this feature for travelers.”

In discussions with Otter Tail, Stassen said Crookston was seen as being located in a gap for electric vehicle charging stations along the U.S. Highway 2 corridor. Bemidji has a station, as does Grand Forks, he noted.

As for the City installing power at the site, Stassen said it’s a natural extension since power is run to the location already. The cost to the City will be minimal, he added. Having power available there will benefit events that take place at the site, adding that the power will be sufficient for food vendors and future band concerts, Stassen said.