In an effort to help those who suffer from chronic migraine, RiverView Health recently began offering Botox injections by Pain Management Specialist Panjini Sivanna, MD. To learn more about this effective treatment, RiverView will host the Friday, June 28th health luncheon, “The Benefits of Botox for Chronic Migraine’’.

Botox is the first FDA-approved preventative chronic migraine treatment. Chronic migraine is a condition defined as having 15 or more headache days per month (at least 8 associated with migraine – a severe headache that lasts longer than a regular headache).

Botox is a form of botulinum toxin, a neurotoxin produced by the bacteria that causes botulism. When the Botox botulinum toxin is purified and used in tiny doses in specific areas, it temporarily reduces muscle contractions for approximately three months. Botox is reported to prevent eight to nine headache days and migraine/probable migraine days a month.

In the U.S. more than 39 million men, women and children are affected by migraines and one billion worldwide. Eighty-five percent of chronic migraine sufferers are women. Migraines also tend to run in families; about 90 percent of migraine sufferers have a family history of migraine.

According to statistics by the Migraine Research Foundation, 90 percent of sufferers are unable to work or function normally during their migraine, which leads to healthcare and lost productivity costs associated with migraine estimated to be as high as $36 billion annually in the U.S.

Depression, anxiety, and sleep disturbances are common for those with chronic migraine.

Luncheon Details

The luncheon will be held in Meeting Room #1 of RiverView Health, 323 S. Minnesota Street, beginning at noon. Meeting Room #1 is located near the RiverView Clinic entrance on the north side of the building and across from the elevators on first floor. Due to building construction, all RiverView patients and guests are asked to park in the North parking lot and use the entrance near the North Clinic.

The luncheon series is in its 21st year of sponsorship by RiverView Health. All men and women interested in improving their health are invited to attend. Pre-registration is required. A boxed lunch can be purchased for $3, but must be ordered while pre-registering for the event. Call Holly Anderson at 218-281-9745 for additional info and to pre-register.