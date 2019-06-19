Polk County was included in the Federal Disaster Declaration DR-4442 for the severe storms, straight-line winds and flooding that took place from March 12, 2019 through April 28, 2019.

The county has scheduled a Public Assistance Applicant Briefing Meeting for Tuesday, July 9 at 1:00 pm in the Community Room at the Polk County Law Enforcement Center, 600 Bruce Street in Crookston.

This meeting is for applicants representing counties, cities, townships and any other publicly owned organizations seeking to sign up for the Public Assistance Grant Program.

Organizations within Polk County that have completed and submitted their Initial Damage Assessment (IDA) forms need to attend this meeting. Public entities that did not submit any IDA forms, but still claim to have sustained damage during the specified time frame, are also strongly encouraged to attend.

Those that attend the Applicant Briefing Meeting on July 9 will be able to fill out their organization's Request for Public Assistance (RPA) forms and get an overview of the Public Assistance Program.

Applicants need to bring:

 Address of Town/City hall or an address used for official business

 A name, phone number and e-mail address for the primary contact person and alternate person to work with FEMA

 DUNNS number

 FEIN number