Crookston area students win scholarships, attain degrees and are placed on Dean's Lists

The Pennington/Red Lake County Soybean-Corn Growers board of directors is pleased to announce the winners of the Pennington/Red Lake County Soybean-Corn Growers Youth Scholarship for 2019.

The winners are Maryssa Mehrkens, a senior at Lincoln High School, Thief River Falls; and Lisa Kolseth, also a senior at Lincoln High School. Each winner will receive a $500 scholarship to assist them with their college education plans. The Pennington/Red Lake County Soybean-Corn Growers offers a college scholarship program to assist high school seniors who are working toward a degree in soybean/corn agronomy, soil science, soybean/corn genetics, food sciences, animal nutrition or large animal veterinary and have given out more than $7,000 in scholarships to local area high school seniors since 2013.

MSUM Scholarship

Alyssa Goelzer of Crookston received a $500 Marcil Center for Journalism scholarship at Minnesota State University Moorhead. Goelzer is the child of Mike and Dawn Goelzer, and intends to major in Photojournalism.

NDSU 2019 Spring Degree List

Crookston graduates:

• Samantha Jean Hulst - DNP - Advanced Nursing Practice

• McKenzie Marie Klatt - BS - Marketing

• Abby Jean Wilder - PHARMD - Pharmacy

Erskine graduate:

• Zachary Christian Tradewell - BSCONSM - Construction Management

Euclid graduate:

• Darian Dennis Wibbels - BS - Agricultural Eduation

Mentor graduate:

• Zachary James Holweger - BSCE - Civil Engineering

Swenson College Dean’s List

2016 Fisher School graduate, Rachel Wagner, was added to the Swenson College of Science and Engineering Spring 2019 Dean’s List for students who have achieved a term GPA of 3.5 or higher