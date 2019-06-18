Trees dedicated in honor of Crookston's Chamber Members and United Way Donors were celebrated June 18.

A ceremony celebrating the dedication of two trees in honor of Crookston's Chamber members and United Way Donors was held at 6th Street Landslide Park on June 18 at 9:30 am. Crookston Parks and Recreation Director Scott Riopelle said he appreciates that the Chamber and United Way donated the trees to enhance the park, and that they are thankful for the shade that park visitors can utilize in the years to come. United Way and Chamber members spoke about the trees, which represent growth and flourish in the Crookston Community. Terri Heggie, Chamber Executive Director, had the idea for the dedication.