The Cow Collector’s Mooseum will hold its 20th annual Open House on Saturday, June 22 from 2 to 4 p.m. The Mooseum is located in Ruth Klossner’s home in Bernadotte. There is no admission charge. Milk and cookies will be served.

This year’s event is scheduled to coincide with Bernadotte Lutheran Church’s annual Swedefest celebration—right across the road—which begins at 4 p.m. that day.

The Mooseum is home to more than 18,600 cow items—the Guinness World Record collection of cow-related items. All types of cow items are on display: creamers, sugars, salt and peppers, cookie jars, figurines, woodcarvings, wall hangings, toys, games, clothes, books, candles, Christmas ornaments, and much, much more.

The Mooseum is located at 34085 515th Avenue, rural Lafayette, in the village of Bernadotte. From Lafayette, go 4 1/2 miles east on Nicollet County #1 (350th Street), then one mile north on Nicollet County 10 (515th Avenue).

For more information, call 507-240-0048 or email cowladyruth@gmail.com.