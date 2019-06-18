Pathways Bible Camp Ministries were in Crookston June 9-13 to lead Vacation Bible Adventure at Trinity Lutheran Church.

Pathways Bible Camp Ministries were in Crookston June 9-13 to lead Vacation Bible Adventure at Trinity Lutheran Church. They explored Crookston in a downtown tour, served at Eat United and North Country Food bank during their days. In the evening they “spread God’s love through story, song, art and fun,” said Trinity Youth Director Leah Winjum. “On Thursday we concluded our week with a program for family and friends.”