Chelsie Mae Johnson, 32, of Lengby, Minn. was arrested in Fosston by deputies from the Red Lake County and Polk County Sheriff’s offices. She was taken to the Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston and booked for felony theft.

Johnson is accused of embezzling nearly $270,000 from her former employer in Red Lake County from November of 2016 through April of 2019. The criminal complaint alleges that Johnson used company funds, without authorization, to make payments on personal credit card accounts.

Johnson made her initial court appearance in Crookston on Friday, June 14. Bail was set at $1,500 cash and another hearing was scheduled in Red Lake Falls on June 19.