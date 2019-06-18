Area students graduate and are recognized on Dean's Lists.

The following area students are among the 790 2019 Spring Semester graduates of Minnesota State Community and Technical College, with campuses in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena.

Mathia Morlan of Crookston graduated with a degree in Liberal Arts and Sciences. Toni Langved of Fertile graduated with a degree in Human Resources.

University of St. Thomas Dean’s List

Claire Dufault of Crookston, a 2016 CHS graduate, was recognized for being on the Dean’s Honor List from the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul for the Spring 2019 semester.

MSUM Dean’s List

The following students have been named to the Minnesota State University Moorhead dean’s list in recognition of academic achievement spring semester 2019. Students must be in degree-seeking status and maintain a 3.25 or higher grade point average while completing a minimum of 12 graded credits to qualify for the honor.

• Brooke Bergeron of Crookston, 2016 CHS graduate majoring in Criminal Justice, Political Science

• Paul Bhajjan of Crookston, majoring in Film Production

• Alyssa Goelzer of Crookston, 2016 CHS graduate majoring in Photojournalism

• Michael Hajostek of Crookston, 2015 CHS graduate majoring in Computer Science, Computer Information Technology

• Joseph Koenig of Crookston, 2015 CHS graduate majoring in Physical Education, Health Education, Developmental Adapted Physical Education

• Michael Kostrzewski of Crookston, 2015 CHS graduate majoring in Accounting

• Kathryn MacGregor of Crookston, 2018 CHS graduate majoring in Art Education

• Haley Roed of Crookston, 2016 CHS graduate majoring in Health & Medical Sciences, Pre-Medicine

• Elisa Samuelson of Crookston, 2016 CHS graduate majoring in Social Work

• Tiffany Trudeau of Fargo, 2014 CHS graduate majoring in Project Management, Certificate in Lean - Quality Management, Cert in Custom Relationship Management

• Sophia Holen of Crookston, 2018 Fisher Secondary School graduate majoring in Graphic Design

• Joely Christianson of Fertile, 2015 FB graduate majoring in Exercise Science

• Mackenzie Fuller of Mentor, 2018 Win-E-Mac graduate majoring in Business Administration

• Emelian Hanson of McIntosh, 2018 Win-E-Mac graduate majoring in Finance

• Samuel Holen of Fertile, 2014 FB graduate majoring in Mathematics, Physics

• Tess Hubbard of Fosston, 2017 Fosston graduate majoring in Elementary Inclusive Education

• Claudia Keller of Fosston, 2016 Fosston graduate majoring in Speech/Language/Hearing Science

• Elizabeth McDonald of Fisher, 2018 Fisher graduate majoring in Speech/Language/Hearing Science

• Ryan Nordskog of Moorhead, 2009 Fosston HS graduate majoring in Film Production

• Amber Page of Fargo, 2003 Fertile graduate majoring in Project Management

• Joseph Parenteau of Erskine, 2018 Win-E-Mac graduate majoring in Film Production

• Kylie Stuhaug of Erskine, 2018 Win-E-Mac graduate majoring in Speech/Language/Hearing Science

• Sydney Tadman of Erskine, 2018 Win-E-Mac graduate majoring in Speech/Language/Hearing Science

• Emma Viken of Fosston, 2017 Fosston graduate majoring in Social Studies