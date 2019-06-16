His name will be released later on Sunday, Minnesota State Patrol says.

A 21-year-old Crookston man was involved in a serious crash early Sunday, the Minnesota State Patrol reports, when the pickup he was driving struck a railroad pier on Old Highway 75 near the intersection of South Main Street and the Crookston Fire Department.

The call came in at 1:16 a.m., the State Patrol reports. The driver, in a 2001 Ford F-250, turned west onto Old Highway 75 and struck the railroad pier. He was airlifted for medical attention elsewhere.

The State Patrol says the driver's name will be released later on Sunday.

Assisting at the scene were Crookston Police, Crookston Fire Department, Polk County Sheriff's Office and Crookston Area Ambulance Service.