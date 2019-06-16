Crookston firefighters called Fertile for backup as they battled a house fire in the Woods Addition Saturday morning. All occupants were able to exit the house safely and Red Cross assisted them at the scene.

The fire started just after 11 a.m. Saturday on the upper floor of the home after what the renter, Anthony Aguilar, told the Times was an accident as his 6-year-old son was the one who started the fire. Aguilar also said his oldest daughter Mercy was able to bring her kitten to safety.

Firefighters were on scene for hours and the home has significant damage from water and smoke.