Long, cold winter extended construction timeline.

They're getting ready to pour a lot of concrete in the parking lot and drive-through lane at the site of what will soon be Crookston's new Subway at the corner of Sixth Street and North Main downtown. The old Subway was demolished, and, while the new building is located on the same lot, it's closer to the street in order to creative enough space for the drive-through, which the old sandwich restaurant did not have.

Construction was to have been largely completed by now, according to the initial timeline, but the snowy, cold winter that lingered longer than usual slowed things down a bit because the building's exterior had not yet been buttoned up.