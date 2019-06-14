Customers entering the license bureau at the Chippewa County Courthouse may experience some level of disorientation when they first walk through the door.

Customers entering the license bureau at the Chippewa County Courthouse may experience some level of disorientation when they first walk through the door. This is because the license bureau’s office has undergone an amazing transformation. Out with the old, in with the new, as the saying goes!

According to Alice McColley, Director of the Chippewa County License Bureau, the only updates ever done to the office since the Courthouse was built in the 1950s were paint and carpets. “This was a major change for us!” she said.

The renovation project began on March 19 of this year. “Our office was closed to the public that day so we could move the entire office to the County Commissioners’ Board Room. We were there for about two months,” said McColley.

The move to the commissioners room went well. “I did not see any issues,” said McColley. “I thought it went very smoothly. Our IT people were great; they were able to move the computers without any problem. Our maintenance guys were wonderful with moving all of the heavy file cabinets. It was actually harder moving back because everything had to go in a new place!”

The office received a complete remodel, and all desks, cabinets, carpets, and paint are brand new. The atmosphere of the office is more open and inviting. “Our old office was very archaic. When you opened the door, you almost walked right into a wall,” McColley said. “With this design, we tried to open it up. It feels larger, and we have a little bit of a waiting room.”

