Last Tuesday, the sale of the Hickory Inn Restuarant was finalized, with “Double D Real Estate”.

The new owners of the building also own The Lakes Sports Bar & Grill in Lake Crystal and will keep the Hickory venue as a restaurant and bar.

The Hickory Inn was previously owned by Nancy Miller.

The Hickory closed in the summer of 2018, and will require some work before its re-opening.

Hickory Inn bought by local entreprenuersThe Hickory used to be a hot spot in the summer for those camping near St. James Lake, with the location right across from the lake and the community pool.

No official timetable has been set for the opening, but it could take until spring 2020 to open.