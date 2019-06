Crookston Reds Baseball toppled the Ada A's at home Wednesday 11-6 for a league win.

The Reds go into Father's Day weekend 2-3 and will host the annual Jim Karn Memorial Tournament Friday, Saturday, Sunday with seven teams playing: Bonivital Brewers, Tolna Trojans, Cartwright Twins, Pilot Mound Mounds, Marble Mallards, and Park Rapids Esox.