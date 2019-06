The Redwood-Cottonwood Rivers Control Area (RCRCA) will be holding its annual canoe trips which are free to the public.

The trips will be held June 18 on the Cottonwood River and June 20 on the Redwood River. There is limited equipment that is available to use.

Those who are interested in participating are encouraged to call (507) 532-1325 or send an e-mail to joy.bruns@rcrca.com to receive information or reserve your spot on the trip.

More information is available at www.rcrca.com.