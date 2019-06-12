The Polk County Historical Society is hosting a Quilt Show at the Museum in Crookston on Saturday, June 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All local quilters and quilting circles are invited to enter quilts. Quilts can be modern or vintage, any style or size. There is no entry fee.

Everyone who attends can vote for a People’s Choice Award. The winner will receive a rosette ribbon.

Registration will start at 9 a.m. in the museum auditorium. Quilts will be displayed in the Hafslo Church.

For more information, contact Twylla Altepeter at 218 945-6120 or 281-6582, Sandy Kegler at 281-5204 or Anne Muir at 218 277-9639.