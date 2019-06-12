The 42nd annual Lower Sioux Wacipi is scheduled to be held June 14-16 at the Lower Sioux Indian Community Wacipi grounds.

Grand entry will be held Friday night at 7 p.m., Saturday at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.

The annual Wacipi, which is sponsored by the Lower Sioux Indian Community and its members, is held as a celebration of the Native American way of life and includes singing, dancing and the honoring of Dakota culture.

The emcees for the Wacipi are Butch Felix of Sisseton, S.D. and Jerry Dearly of Minneapolis, with Dakota Hotain of Sioux Valley, Manitoba, Canada serving as the host drum.

Admission is $5 for the weekend, with those 55 and older and those five and younger admitted without cost.

The weekend also includes as few other events being held in conjunction with the Wacipi including:

• The Lower Sioux Wacipi 2019 2K/5K fun walk and run, which is being held Saturday. Registration is set to start at 8 a.m, with the 5K beginning at 8:30 a.m. and the 2K starting at 8:45 a.m. The event is free and open to all ages. For more information, call (507) 697-6185.

• A three-man best ball golf tournament, which is being held Thursday (June 13) at Dacotah Ridge Golf Course with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. For more information, call (507) 697-8050.

The public is invited to celebrate the annual Lower Sioux Community Wacipi this coming weekend.

Additional information can be found online at lowersioux.com or by calling (507) 697-6185.