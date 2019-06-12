Crookston School District Superintendent Jeremy Olson wants the public to know that if they receive a call from a toll-free number and the caller claims to be raising money for Pirate athletic programs, it’s a scam attempt.

Olson said Crookston Public Schools has been informed that someone has been make those types of calls.

“We want to inform everyone that this is not an official communication from Crookston Public Schools or any of our booster clubs,” Olson says. “Crookston Public Schools and our booster clubs will only fund-raise through written and in-person communications. We will not solicit funds via a phone or automated system.”

The Crookston Police Department has been notified.