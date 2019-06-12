Working together with CHS locations across the country, employees, community organizations and businesses, and farmers and ranchers of CHS locations in northern Minnesota and North Dakota joined the fight against rural hunger through the cooperative’s annual CHS Harvest for Hunger food, funds and grain drive. The annual campaign gathered more than $500,000 and 94,959 pounds of food to fight hunger in rural America. Locally, CHS has donated $19,698.27 to the North Country Food Bank in Crookston, Minnesota. The North Country Food bank distributes food to over 230 charitable organizations annually, in 21 counties.

Since 2011, CHS Country Operations, the retail division of CHS, the nation’s leading farmer-owned cooperative, has organized the campaign to gather money and food for local and regional food shelves across the country. With this year’s total, the cooperative has now raised more than $6 million and 4.5 million pounds of food in the nine years since the campaign was first launched.

Local CHS retail businesses participated in the 2019 Harvest for Hunger drive held March 1-20 through a variety of fundraising activities including lunches, donation boxes, partnering with local restaurants, bowling, cornhole, and smear tournaments.

“Local food shelves and food pantries are doing great work behind the scenes to make sure people in our rural communities have enough to eat, and we are proud to support them with our annual CHS Harvest for Hunger campaign,” says Ryan Anderson, general manager, CHS Ag Services, Warren, Minnesota.

“We have no idea who in our communities might be going hungry every day, but these organizations have the systems and contacts in place to make sure everyone has food on the table,” says James Hardy, general manager of the CHS retail business based out of Mahnomen.

“We have partnered with North Country Food Bank for many years and really appreciate their dedication to helping those in need in our rural communities,” says Robert Staehnke, grain operations manager, CHS Northland Grain, Crookston.

These CHS retail business are part of CHS, a leading global agribusiness owned by farmers, ranchers and cooperatives across the United States. Diversified in energy, agronomy, grains and foods, CHS is committed to helping its customers, farmer-owners and other stakeholders grow their businesses through its domestic and global operations.

CHS supplies energy, crop nutrients, grain marketing services, animal feed, food and food ingredients along with financial and risk management services. The company operates petroleum refineries/pipelines and manufactures, markets and distributes Cenex® brand refined fuels, lubricants, propane and renewable energy products.