Crookston area students achieve academic awards.

UMC

Students named to the spring semester 2019 Chancellors List were announced recently by the Office of the Registrar. The U of M Crookston is one of the most respected career-oriented, technology-based universities in the nation.

To qualify for a place on the Chancellors List, students must complete 12 or more letter-graded (A-F) credits while attaining a 4.00 grade point average. The Crookston campus is the online leader in the University of Minnesota system and the only campus providing every full-time student with a laptop computer.

Students in the area include Tianna Hamre, Joshua Heil, Noah Kalway, Anastasia Kravchenko, Morgan Kresl, Sabrina Leuer, Bogdan Shkil, Hannah Yulia Zhao, and Yuxin Zhou of Crookston, Kalie Crayton of Fisher, Caroline Colbert of Euclid, and Samantha Rarick of East Grand Forks.

UMD

The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) has announced its Dean's List for Spring Semester 2019. Students on the Dean's List have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

The Dean’s List includes Jaeden A Lizakowski of Crookston, a sophomore at the Labovitz School of Business and Economics at UMD.

M State

Minnesota State Community and Technical College has recognized nearly 1,300 students for academic honors during the 2019 Spring Semester.

The M State President's List includes 609 students who earned a semester grade point average of 4.0 while enrolled for at least six credits of college-level coursework. The President’s List includes area student Mathia Morlan of Crookston and Toni Languid of Fertile.

The Dean's List includes 669 students who earned a semester grade point average of 3.50 to 3.99 while enrolled in at least six credits of college-level coursework. The Dean’s List includes Lindsey Jagol of Fertile.

NDSU

North Dakota State University (NDSU) has announced its Dean’s List for Spring Semester 2019. To be eligible for inclusion on the Dean's List, a student must have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.50 during that term while completing at least 12 semester hours in graded coursework.

Area students include Megan Frisk, Theatre Arts, Alyssa Schultz, Pharmacy, Elias Walski, Criminal Justice and Jake Widseth, Computer Science of Crookston.