The folks at Crookston’s American Crystal Sugar Company know how to have some fun for a good cause. On May 28th, the company raised $810.45 for charity as it celebrated National Hamburger Day by serving burgers to over 150 hungry employees and contractors.

The folks at Crookston’s American Crystal Sugar Company know how to have some fun for a good cause. On May 28th, the company raised $810.45 for charity as it celebrated National Hamburger Day by serving burgers to over 150 hungry employees and contractors. The company contributed another $250 and employees voted to give the $1,060.45 to the RiverView Foundation.

“I believe RiverView won the vote because our employees and contractors appreciate the outstanding care and services RiverView Health offers to every one of its patients and their family members,’’ shared Amber Hulst, Ag Office coordinator.

RiverView Foundation Director Kent Bruun shared the Foundation’s appreciation for the donation.

“American Crystal Sugar Company and RiverView Health are deeply rooted in our community. As stakeholders with a long history, we share a common belief in improving our quality of life and investing into building a stronger region. I appreciate their commitment to a better future and I am genuinely grateful for their charitable support.’’

For information on projects through the RiverView Foundation, contact Foundation Director Kent Bruun at 218-281-9249 or e-mail at kbruun@riverviewhealth.orgg.