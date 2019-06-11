The first voyage of the summer on the Sleepy Eye Sportsmen’s Boating and Bobbers pontoon was on Monday morning, June 3.

The first voyage of the summer on the Sleepy Eye Sportsmen’s Boating and Bobbers pontoon was enjoyed by a group with Sibley County DAC, on Monday morning, June 3. The Captain and First Mate on the boat ride were Dan and Christine Hoffmann. Linda Schueler, who takes reservations for the rides, said there are already 125 groups on the calendar. To arrange a trip contact Schueler at 507-766-2265.